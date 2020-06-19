Responding to the current global debate over racial inequality, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.5% ) has decided to stop selling its skin-whitening creams used primarily by women in the Middle East and Asia.

Its line-up of Clean & Clear Fairness products sold in India and its Neutrogena Fine Fairness line sold in Asia and the Middle East will be discontinued, although some may remain on retailers' shelves for a time until inventories run out.