Seeking Alpha
Consumer  | Healthcare 

Johnson & Johnson drops skin-whitening creams amid environment over race issues

|About: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)|By: , SA News Editor

Responding to the current global debate over racial inequality, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.5%) has decided to stop selling its skin-whitening creams used primarily by women in the Middle East and Asia.

Its line-up of Clean & Clear Fairness products sold in India and its Neutrogena Fine Fairness line sold in Asia and the Middle East will be discontinued, although some may remain on retailers' shelves for a time until inventories run out.

Unilever (UL +2.1%), Procter & Gamble (PG +0.6%) and L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF +2.1%) sell similar products. None have commented yet on their respective plans according to Reuters.