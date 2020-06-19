Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.8% ) has restored crude production offshore Guyana to 80K bbl/day after correcting a technical glitch and flaring less natural gas, the head of the country's environmental agency tells Argus.

A problem with compression equipment recently cut production at the Liza field by 65% to 25K-30K bbl/day.

"Once the system is fully commissioned, we will be able to produce at full capacity," Exxon says, as two of the three gas handling systems are on line and currently injecting or using 85% of the produced gas from the reservoir.