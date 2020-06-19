Comcast (CMCSA -0.4% ) is guiding to substantial video subscriber losses for the current quarter - part of a secular trend that may have sped up considerably alongside the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated recession.

Chief Financial Officer Mike Cavanagh is saying to expect a similar year-over-year spread for subscriber losses in Q2 as in Q1. And Comcast's residential suscriber losses nearly quadrupled in Q1: to 388,000 from a prior-year decline of 107,000.

The company lost 209,000 subs in Q2 2019, and a similar spread could point to declines of 490,000 subs this time around, Fierce Video notes.

Comcast is "not wedded to being necessarily the seller of a bundle," Cavanagh says, but it still appreciates that many customers still want its X1 or a platform approach.