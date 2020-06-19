Rising COVID cases, Apple store closings throw wrench into rally

Stocks tumble into negative territory, sinking sharply midday after steadily giving up strong early gains in morning trading.

The S&P 500 is down 0.4% , the Dow is off 0.6% and the Nasdaq is sliding 0.2% .

A recent report on new COVID-19 cases in Arizona may have exacerbated the selling. Arizona reports 3,246 new virus cases, a record, according to ABC15 Phoenix. More than 150,000 cases were reported to the WHO yesterday, the most in a single day, the organization says today.

Apple, meanwhile, is closing recently reopened stores in Arizona, North Carolina, and South Carolina due to the spike in cases. After hitting a new record high above $356 this morning, shares have retreated to $348, down 1% on the session.

Volume, though not necessarily volatile, is expected to pick up as it's quadruple witching day: the simultaneous expiration of market index futures, single-stock futures, market index options and singe-stock options.

All of the 11 sectors have moved into negative territory, after kicking off trading in the green. Financials are falling 1.5% , with KeyCorp (KEY -2.5% ) the big loser.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren earlier reiterated his view that the U.S. economy will need more help and is not out of the woods with regards to COVID-19.

The market gets another dose of Fed chief Jerome Powell at 1:00 PM ET. He’s appearing on a panel with Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester on recovering from economic shocks from the shutdown.