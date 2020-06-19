Rayonier double upgraded at BofA on credit amendment

Jun. 19, 2020 12:42 PM ETRayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)RYAMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM +17.8%) soars after Bank of America upgrades shares by two notches to Buy from Underperform and pops its price target to $3.60 from $1.50, saying a recent amendment to the company's credit agreement "removes a significant overhang" for the stock.
  • The amendment relaxes the financial covenants through 2022 and provides additional liquidity by reducing the minimum availability required under its revolving credit facility.
  • BofA analyst John Babcock also says earnings have troughed, and he forecasts upside of more than 40%.
  • RYAM's average Wall Street analyst rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.