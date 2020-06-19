Rayonier double upgraded at BofA on credit amendment
Jun. 19, 2020 12:42 PM ETRayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)RYAMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM +17.8%) soars after Bank of America upgrades shares by two notches to Buy from Underperform and pops its price target to $3.60 from $1.50, saying a recent amendment to the company's credit agreement "removes a significant overhang" for the stock.
- The amendment relaxes the financial covenants through 2022 and provides additional liquidity by reducing the minimum availability required under its revolving credit facility.
- BofA analyst John Babcock also says earnings have troughed, and he forecasts upside of more than 40%.
- RYAM's average Wall Street analyst rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.