Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will close its retail stores in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina due to spiking coronavirus infection rates.

The tech giant began to reopen its U.S. stores last month. As of this week, 154 of the 271 stores were open.

Apple will close 11 of the 27 retail stores in the listed states out of "an abundance of caution."

Source: Bloomberg.

Apple shares are down 0.5% to $349.86.

