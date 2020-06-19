Enbridge (ENB -0.7% ) agrees to pay $6.7M in fines for allegedly violating a 2017 consent decree, saying the company failed to remedy pipeline safety issues in a timely manner.

The Environmental Protection Agency says Enbridge neglected to properly evaluate thousands of "shallow dents" on its Lakehead Pipeline System, which runs across Minnesota into Wisconsin.

More than $3M of the fines involved Enbridge's failure to repair or mitigate small dents that showed "indications" of "metal loss" and "cracking," according to the EPA.