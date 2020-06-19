Apple (AAPL -0.5% ) may announce as soon as Monday that it will replace Intel's (INTC -0.7% ) chips in Macs with its own silicon, The New York Times reports.

That would bring a long-expected breakup between the two companies, who have been engaged in a 15-year team-up that has marked one of Silicon Valley's most influential partnerships.

Apple has been working on the replacement for years and could use a company developer conference Monday to announce it, according to the report.

That would mean Macs based on Apple chips could start arriving next year.

And Apple would join tech-giant peers like Amazon.com and Google that already design some of their own chips, especially as they specialize into ares like AI and 3-D rendering that call for purpose-built silicon rather than Intel's generalist chips.