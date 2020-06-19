AMC Entertainment (AMC +0.4% ) is already reversing course on a key factor in last night's ballyhooed reopening announcement, saying now it will require customers to wear masks in the theater.

That's a break from its major industry peers, Cinemark (CNK -5.6% ) and Regal (OTC:CNWGY), who had announced they would encourage but not require masks from theater patrons. All three chains had taken that stance at first, which has drawn criticism from various corners.

The announcement that AMC wouldn't require masks "prompted an intense and immediate outcry from our customers, and it is clear from this response that we did not go far enough on the usage of masks," CEO Adam Aron says.

"At AMC Theatres, we think it is absolutely crucial that we listen to our guests. Accordingly, and with the full support of our scientific advisors, we are reversing course and are changing our guest mask policy. As we reopen theatres, we now will require that all AMC guests nationwide wear masks as they enter and enjoy movies at our theatres," he says.

Those who are unwilling to wear a mask will not be admitted or allowed to stay.

Customers can bring their own, or masks will be available at the box office for a $1 price, he adds.