Franchise Group (OTC:FRG) was up 22% after reporting multi-fold FQ1 revenue growth to $592.6M in-line with company provided guidance of $585M-$605M on May 5.

Adjusted EPS stood at $2.11 while adjusted EBITDA was $112.2M.

At the end of the quarter, FRG had $147M in cash and $811.5M outstanding debt.

During the quarter, the company closed the American Freight acquisition of $450M and also a $675M credit facility.

The Vitamin Shoppe acquisition completed in December 2019 led to overall weekly comparable sales from -20% at the beginning of April to -2.8% at the end of the fiscal May as there was a uplift in consumer sentiment for immune support system and general wellness.

For May 2020, total revenue increased 40% M/M to ~$45M. Amid stay-at-home scenarios, online sales at outlets stood at 22% of total sales in past few months compared to ~9% of total annual sales historically.

Assuming it continues to own American Freight, the company estimates to be on the higher end of its FY2020 revenue guidance of $2.1-$2.15B and proforma adjusted EBITDA of $230-$240M.

Non-GAAP EPS guidance was raised to at least $2.60 from prior guidance range of $2.35-$2.55.

