Eli Lilly (LLY -1.0% ) and collaboration partner Boehringer Ingelheim announce results from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating type 2 diabetes med Jardiance (empagliflozin) in patients with chronic heart failure with reduced and preserved ejection fraction, respectively. The data were presented at the European Society of Cardiology's HFA Discoveries program.

The EMPERIAL trials, which included participants with and without diabetes, showed no significant difference in exercise ability with Jardiance versus placebo as measured by the change from baseline in the six-minute walk test (6MWT) at week 12, the primary endpoint of the studies.

In EMPERIAL-Reduced, median 6MWT distance in the treatment arm increased 13.5m versus 18.0m in the control arm in heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction.

In EMPERIAL-Preserved, median 6MWT distance in the treatment arm increased 10.0m compared to 5.0m in the control arm in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

The FDA approved the SGLT2 inhibitor for type 2 diabetes in August 2014 followed by a cardiovascular benefit claim in December 2016.