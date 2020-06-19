Electronic Arts (EA -0.5% ) has detailed more of its upcoming release slate, announcing more games and more platforms at its all-digital player event.

EA Play Live 2020 - an event pumped up with the cancellation of the industry's E3 event - brought a reveal of gameplay for Star Wars: Squadrons, as well as announcements of more games coming to Nintendo's Switch (NTDOY -0.6% ).

That includes Apex Legends, which is headed to cross-play support on Switch and Steam this fall. The game's Season 5 has the highest level of per-play engagement to date as well as the highest daily retention of any season, EA says, as well as the largest number of new players since Season 1.

Seven new games will be released on Switch over the next 12 months, the company says.

It's also bringing back a new entry in the Skate franchise, making The Sims 4 available on Steam, and rolled out trailers for Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21.