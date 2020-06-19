COVID blows keep coming - Phillies close training facilities

The MLB's Philadelphia Phillies confirms that five players and three staff members at the club's Clearwater, FL facility have tested positive for COVID-19, with the first confirmed case coming this past Tuesday.

Twenty players (both major and minor leaguers) and twelve staff members are in the process of being tested.

The club declines to say how this news might affect plans for a 2020 season.

This report comes on top of Apple closing some stores in four states where COVID cases are back on the rise. Also, the WHO says the pandemic is accelerating after a record number of new cases yesterday.