Toshiba eyeing memory chip unit exit - Nikkei

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF,OTCPK:TOSYY) plans to offload its 40.2% stake after the spinoff lists on the Tokyo exchange in October, according to Nikkei sources.

The company wants out of Kioxia Holdings, formerly called Toshiba Memory, to get away from the volatility in the semiconductor market.

Toshiba will return more than half of the post-tax proceeds to shareholders.

Kioxia is the second-largest producer of NAND flash memory behind Samsung and its market value is expected to be in the trillions of yen.

Toshiba spun off the memory unit in 2018 for about 2T yen ($18.7B) after an accounting scandal and financial troubles at its Westinghouse Electric nuclear subsidiary. The company later spent about 350B yen for the stake.

Details of the sale like the number of shares will be determined at a later date.