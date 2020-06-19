Margaux Resources (OTCQB:MARFF) to issue a non-brokered private placement, up to 22.9M units at $0.07/unit and 11.1M flow-through units on a "CEE flow-through" basis at $0.09/FT unit, for gross proceeds of $2.6M

Each Unit consists of one share and one share purchase warrant exercisable at C$0.12

Each flow-through unit includes one share and and two-year flow-through warrant exercisable at C$0.14

Offering is expected to close by July 10, 2020.

Proceeds will be used to pursue the Company's ongoing exploration and drilling programs and for general working capital.