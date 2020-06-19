Powell says it will take 'time and work' for economy to recover

"We will make our way back from this, but it will take time and work," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in prepared introductory remarks for a video conference called "Building a Resilient Workforce" and sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.

"Lives and livelihoods have been lost, and uncertainty looms large," he said.

And while the economic expansion was the longest on record and unemployment had reached record lows, "that economic good fortune had eluded pockets across the country."

Further, the pandemic has disproportionately affected many areas that were already hurting and burdens more heavily on those least able to bear it, Powell pointed out.

"Your work on diversifying the economy, on skills development, on small business support programs, and in so many other areas can all serve as models for others to replicate," he said.