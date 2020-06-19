Stocks sensitive to the economic reopening are getting hit hard in afternoon trading following a cumulation of disappointing news related to COVID-19.

California reports its largest single-day rise in cases of the coronavirus. Earlier Arizona reported a record number of new virus cases.

Cruise line stocks tumble after the companies agreed to suspend operations at U.S. ports until Sept. 15: Carnival (CCL -6% ), Royal Caribbean (RCL, -6.6% ).

Airlines are also falling, with United (UAL -7.8% ) hit the worst.

The Dow is faring the worst of the major indexes, off 1% . Disney (DIS, -2.5% ), with its theme park and movie exposure, is sliding further into the red.