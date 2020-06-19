Stocks sensitive to the economic reopening are getting hit hard in afternoon trading following a cumulation of disappointing news related to COVID-19.
California reports its largest single-day rise in cases of the coronavirus. Earlier Arizona reported a record number of new virus cases.
Cruise line stocks tumble after the companies agreed to suspend operations at U.S. ports until Sept. 15: Carnival (CCL -6%), Royal Caribbean (RCL, -6.6%).
Airlines are also falling, with United (UAL -7.8%) hit the worst.
The Dow is faring the worst of the major indexes, off 1%. Disney (DIS, -2.5%), with its theme park and movie exposure, is sliding further into the red.
In addition, Apple (AAPL, -1.3%), is closing recently reopened stores in Arizona, North Carolina, and South Carolina due to the spike in cases.