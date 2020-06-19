Occidental Petroleum (OXY +1.6% ) and EOG Resources (EOG -0.2% ) are both upgraded to Buy from Hold at SunTrust, which says the companies "could quickly become among the most active E&Ps translating into massive 2021 FCF among other catalysts."

Analyst Neal Dingmann thinks the two companies are in a strong position to capitalize on renewed drilling, the full impact of which might not be seen until Q1 2021 because of the lag between deciding to start a project and the actual beginning of new production.

EOG could produce more than $1.5B in free cash flow next year, well ahead of analyst expectations for $408M, and Oxy Petro could quickly reduce its leverage because of the strength of its oil holdings, lifting its free cash flow to nearly $4B in 2021, Dingmann estimates.

OXY's average Wall Street analyst rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.