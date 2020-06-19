Dada (DADA -1.6% ) reports record sales at the 2020 618 shopping festival as JDDJ, local on-demand retail platform, sales from June 6-14 grew by 138.8% Y/Y amid soaring demand led by the stay-at-home orders in pandemic.

From June 1-14, total orders on the delivery platform increased by 73.4% Y/Y.

During the festival, the platform expanded its one-hour live-streaming e-commerce events to more than 20 lower-tier cities in June, as well as collaborated with other retail brands, to run sales promotions on the platform.

On June 18, mobile phone sales multiplied 7.3 times vs the average daily sales in January led by partnership with +2,400 offline mobile phone stores.

JDDJ also partnered with JD.com (JD -2.9% ) to broaden its reach of goods and services offered through the Omnichannel fulfillment program thereby boosting online traffic and sales.

