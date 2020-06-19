The Baltic Dry Index (BDIY:IND) tracking rates for ships ferrying dry commodities around the world concluded its biggest weekly gain ever, underpinned by a rebound in global commodities trading from rising iron ore demand in China.

The index closed +1.8% for a 68.5% weekly gain to hit a six-month high of 1,555, surging nearly 300% since tumbling to a low of 393 in May following a freeze in global trade due to coronavirus-led lockdowns.

"Most of the strength is due to increased Chinese steel mill demand for iron ore coupled with the increased production and exports out of Brazil," Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans writes. "The length of the rally will all depend on how aggressive China is in restocking their depleted inventories as well as the ongoing recovery and stimulus activity in Asia."

The Baltic capesize index jumped 4% to 3,819, its highest since late September, and has soared more than 150% this week; capesize freight rates on key routes have climbed to a new 2020 peak this week, hitting their highest levels since December.

Potentially relevant tickers include DSX, DRYS, EGLE, NM, NMM, GLBS, SB, SALT, SBLK, GOGL, SHIP, EDRY, GNK

ETF: BDRY