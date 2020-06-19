Intelsat (INTEQ -2.4% ) has filed its detailed C-band spectrum transition plan with the FCC, summarizing a couple of years of planning on the redistribution of airwaves toward 5G deployments.

The filing notes the previously announced plan for Maxar and Northrop Grumman to build satellites needed for Intelsat to transition services without interruption.

It also lays out how Intelsat will move more than 80 customers (broadcast, cable, radio, religious and government) to the upper 200 MHz of the C-band; install 60,000 5G signal-blocking filters around the U.S.; consolidate telemetry, tracking and control/Gateway antennas into two locations, one on each coast; and engage subcontractors to perform needed installation work at thousands of earth stations and cable TV head-ends.

The satellite companies are responsible for the upfront costs before a reimbursement; Intelsat estimates its upfront costs at $1.6B-$1.7B.