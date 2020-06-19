Huntsman (HUN -0.8% ) trades lower after Seaport Global downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy on concerns about the pace of recovery in the company's key markets and a lack of visibility.

Seaport's Michael Harrison thinks recovery in the price of the chemical MDI, used primarily to manufacture polyurethane, seems "uneven and slower" than expected.

MDI pricing has shown limited improvement from April lows, Harrison says, adding that Huntsman likely will not benefit from lower raw material costs until Q3.

HUN's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.