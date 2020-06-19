Gold prices (XAUUSD:CUR) ended the week on a strong note as "rising coronavirus cases in China and the United States accelerate the flight to safety," says FXTM senior research analyst Lukman Otunuga.

August Comex gold closed +1.3% to $1,753/oz., the highest finish for a most-active contract since mid-May, and ended 0.9% higher for the week; also, July silver (XAGUSD:CUR) settled +1.9% to $17.84/oz., posting a weekly rise of 2.1%.

Goldman Sachs raised its 12-month forecast on gold to $2,000/oz. from $1,800, citing low real interest rates and concerns over currency debasement.

The bank also lifts its 12-month silver forecast to $22/oz. from a previous forecast of $15, expecting silver industrial demand to rise as the global economy recovers.

