The Fed can and will do more, Clarida says

As uncertainty over how quick the economy will recover continues, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida assures that there's more the Fed can do and will do, he said in an interview on Fox Business.

The central bank's programs are focused on sustaining credit, he said.

But even with the Fed's massive lending and securities purchases, the economy is still a long way away from the Fed's dual mandate of full employment and stable prices, he added.

There's no limit to potential to the central bank buying Treasurys, he said.

As to whether the central bank's purchases will feed bubbles in asset prices, he said it doesn't see bubbles but "we'll be attuned to that risk."