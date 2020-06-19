The FDA approves Evoke Pharma's (EVOK +2.6% ) Gimoti (metoclopramide) nasal spray for the relief of symptoms in adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis, a disorder in which the stomach's contractions are disrupted compromising digestion.

The company says the nod allows it to access its $5M credit line to support manufacturing and other aspects of commercialization.

The application was its second try. It received a CRL in April 2019 citing the need for additional data related to clinical pharmacology and product quality/device quality.