A policy reversal on masks is taking hold at the top U.S. cinema chains: Regal Cinemas (CNNWF -8.3% ), the country's No. 2 chain, now says its customers will be required to wear masks.

That follows an abrupt turnaround at AMC (AMC -1.5% ), which last night unveiled its reopening plans without requirements for customers to wear masks, then reversed the policy today.

As of just yesterday, the top three U.S. chains (AMC, Regal and Cinemark (CNK -8.1% )) seemed to be setting up reopenings with mask use "encouraged" but not required. Now the top two chains have changed their mind on the matter. In Canada, Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF +2.5% ) is also not requiring masks.