"The good short-term news is that capital decisions are pushed out to 4Q20, the SCB (stress capital buffer) requirement will use the pre-pandemic scenario, and banks will be treated less harshly 'to avoid measures that tighten minimum capital levels during a crisis, to avoid intensifying that crisis,' " Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo writes.

The note comes after Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles announced that this year's stress tests for banks will take into account three recovery scenarios, with the scenario it unveiled in February as the starting point.

The sensitivity analysis that considers "V-shaped", "U-shaped, and "W-shaped" scenarios "will determine capital adequacy and, hence, decisions on capital return," Mayo said.

"In short, the Fed is punting the most important decisions, which seems to make sense given the lack of clarity ahead," he adds.

That implies that dividends aren't at risk in the short term and takes the "threat of a short-term regulatory shock off the table, in our view."

He doesn't expect banks to resume stock repurchases until H2 2021.

