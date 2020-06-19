DuPont (DD +0.2% ) clings to a gain after a strong early move in materials stocks.

Wells Fargo reiterates its Overweight rating on DuPont and raises its price target to $65 from $60, as the firm continues to believe the "remain co" is undervalued where the quality of the portfolio should stand out during Q2 and the N&B transaction with IFF is firmly on track.

While DuPont has been one of the strongest performing chemical stocks, analyst Michael Sison still sees significant value, as "remain co" DuPont is still trading at only ~8x estimated 2021 EV/EBITDA, which appears significantly undervalued vs. specialty chemical peers trading at 9x-12x.

DD's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.