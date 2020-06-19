Nkarta readies IPO

Nkarta (NKTX), apparently doing business as Nkarta Therapeutics, has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $100M IPO.

The South San Francisco, CA-based biopharma firm develops allogeneic off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat cancer. NK cells, a component of the innate immune system, are a type of white blood cell that plays a key early role in fighting cancer cells and virus-infected cells.

Co-lead candidates are NKX101 (certain blood cancers and certain solid tumors) and NKX019 (B-cell cancers).

2019 Financials: Collaboration Revenue: $115.4K (-98%); Operating Expenses: $22.5M (+226%); Net Loss: ($21.1M) (-999%); Cash Burn: ($18.4M) (-254%).