Wall Street closes down as late buying fails to overcome COVID concerns

A late push for stocks from lows hit on COVID-19 jitters fell short and the market closed out the week in the red.

The S&P 500 closed off 0.56% , the Dow lost 0.8% and the Nasdaq managed to eke out a gain of 0.03% . The S&P ended the week up 1.9%. The Dow was up 1% for the week and the Nasdaq boasted a gain of 3.7%.

The quadruple witching day saw plenty of movement. All 11 sectors were positive at one point and negative at one point. At the close just Health Care was in the green, up 1.07% .

Energy struggled, down 1.1% , after recent gains. Crude oil settled up 1.3% on the day, topping $40/barrel before falling back, and closed the week up 8.5% .

The market started the day with strong gains on the heels of a report that China plans to accelerate purchases of American farm goods. But the enthusiasm was short-lived and cyclicals, led by financials, weakened and gains slowly eroded.

COVID-19 worries began to take their toll at midday when Arizona reported a record number of new cases in a single day. Sentiment worsened following a report Apple, off 0.53% , is closing stores in states seeing spikes in new cases.

A report that cruise lines had voluntarily agreed to suspend U.S. port operations until Sept. 15, quickly followed by California reporting its highest single-day rise in new cases, pushed stocks to their worst levels of the day. The S&P bottomed out down 1% before the dip-buying got into gear.

Elsewhere, the yield on the 10-year Treasury edged up slightly to 0.697%, up 0.3 basis point.