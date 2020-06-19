Moody's Investor Service cuts Wirecard's (OTCPK:WCAGY) (OTCPK:WRCDF) €500M senior unsecured rating to B3 from Baa3, below investment-grade level and reflecting the company's accounting irregularities.

Assigns a B3 corporate family rating and a B3-PD probability of default rating, all below investment grade.

Ratings remain on review for further downgrade.

Moody's notes that the postponement of its audited statement could trigger an event of default, leading to high and immediate refinancing needs.

