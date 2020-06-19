Moody's Investors Service affirms the government of the U.S.'s Aaa long-term-issuer rating and senior unsecured ratings, the highest level on the ratings firm's scale.

The rating is supported by the U.S.'s "exceptional economic strength, high institutional and governance strength, and the unique and central roles of the U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasury bond market in the global financial system, which among other benefits provide extraordinary funding capacity," Moody's said in a statement.

Outlook on the rating remains stable.

It does warn that the "U.S.'s fiscal strength is deteriorating and that deterioration is expected to accelerate over time as higher aging-related entitlement spending, debt service payments, and relatively weaker government revenues drive persistent fiscal deficits."

ETFs: UUP, UDN, GOVT, USDU, PLW, TAPR, EGF, FIBR, USTB, FLGV