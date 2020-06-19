Fresh off positive results from a mid-stage study evaluating its lead drug in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), French biotech Inventiva S.A. (IVA) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $90M IPO.

Lead candidate is lanifibranor, a small molecule pan-PPAR inhibitor for the potential treatment of NASH, a huge market opportunity for the first mover. The company says its drug is different from others, such as Genfit's (NASDAQ:GNFT) elafibranor and CymaBay Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:CBAY) seladelpar, because it targets all three types of PPAR instead of one.

2019 Financials: Revenues: €7.0M (+119%); Operating Expenses: €41.6M (+3%); Net Loss: (€30.2M) (+9%); Cash Consumption: (€28.4M) (+17%).