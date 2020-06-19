Leonovus pulls out of PureColo acquisition

Jun. 19, 2020 5:05 PM ETLeonovus Inc. (LVNSF)By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Leonovus (OTC:LVNSFterminates the LoI for PureColo acquisition, as the company has been unable to secure financing for the deal, due to the current economic downturn.
  • The acquisition was originally announced on March 5, 2020.
  • “We hope to have the opportunity to revisit this opportunity in the future. However, given today’s economic realities, we felt it was better to focus on a smaller financing to support our current commercial activities. We expect trading in the Company’s shares to resume following a regulatory review of the termination of the LOI,” said Michael Gaffney, Chair and CEO.
