Leonovus pulls out of PureColo acquisition
Jun. 19, 2020 5:05 PM ETLeonovus Inc. (LVNSF)By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Leonovus (OTC:LVNSF) terminates the LoI for PureColo acquisition, as the company has been unable to secure financing for the deal, due to the current economic downturn.
- The acquisition was originally announced on March 5, 2020.
- “We hope to have the opportunity to revisit this opportunity in the future. However, given today’s economic realities, we felt it was better to focus on a smaller financing to support our current commercial activities. We expect trading in the Company’s shares to resume following a regulatory review of the termination of the LOI,” said Michael Gaffney, Chair and CEO.