Novartis (NYSE:NVS) says it is discontinuing its clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 patients after struggling to find participants.

The company started the trial in April and wanted to test the drug in 440 hospitalized patients, but enrollment was so slow that the clinical team would have been unlikely to collect meaningful data in a reasonable timeframe.

Novartis' move follows this week's U.S. Food and Drug Administration decision to revoke emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19, saying it was unlikely to help patients.