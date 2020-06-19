A group of banks led by Goldman Sachs may launch a $5B debt offering for United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) as soon as Monday, Bloomberg reports.

Goldman has started discussions with investors to gauge their level of interest, and early unofficial pricing discussions for the bond include a maturity of 7-8 years and a yield of ~7%, according to the report.

United would tap its frequent-flyer program for the debt sale, the company's biggest since the start of the pandemic.

United fell 6.3% in today's trade, as stocks sensitive to the economic reopening were hit hard by reports of spiking COVID-19 cases in California, Arizona, Florida and elsewhere.