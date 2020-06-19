Valero Energy's (NYSE:VLO) McKee refinery in Texas is running at ~62% of capacity, less than in May, as COVID-19 cases increase and demand remains weak, Bloomberg reports.

The 195K bbl/day refinery, whose rates improved in May following reductions in March and April, may continue to run below 130K bbl/day until there is sustained increase in product demand, according to the report.

Valero's 180K bbl/day Memphis, Tenn., refinery along the Mississippi River reportedly is operating at 65%-70% of capacity after running 60%-65% in May and as low as 50% in April.

Also, the company's Port Arthur refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast is said to be running at 68% of its 424K bbl/day maximum capacity after falling as low as 58% in late May.