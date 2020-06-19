These SMID-cap chipmakers set to grow on secular trends - Needham

A look at secular trends in semiconductors for the second half has Needham seeing gains for smartphones and changes in handsets, and increasing proliferation of Internet of Things devices.

That has the firm picking its SMID-cap favorites for the rest of the year, and highlighting Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO), Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA), MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX), and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON).

The group is relatively cheap compared with peers (and on average, they're down 7% year-to-date, vs. SOX up 7% over that time frame). That sets the table for "significant upside potential in the mid-to-long term," analyst Rajvindra Gill writes.

Trends he's watching include the increasing penetration of OLED and 5G phones (key for Synaptics and MagnaChip), as well as the transition to UFS from eMMC at Chinese handset makers (a factor for Silicon Motion). Overall, stronger 5G smartphone demand worldwide in the second half and into 2021 should also benefit Synaptics, Silicon Motion and MagnaChip, he says.

The spread of IoT devices is a benefit for Synaptics. Meanwhile, in the automotive/industrial end market, a continued recovery that accelerates next year will benefit broad-based suppliers like ON Semiconductor that have exposure to growth drivers such as ADAS, EVs, industrial automation and power efficiency requirements.

And all four of those picks are underlying gross margin expansion stories, Gill writes (but especially ON and Synaptics).

Top expected upside comes with MagnaChip, for which the firm has an $18 price target, implying 65% upside. A target of $100 on Synaptics suggests 62% upside there.

Meanwhile, a price target of $62 on Silicon Motion implies 40% upside, and a $20 price target for ON suggests 3% upside.