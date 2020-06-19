Copper (HG1:COM) scored a fifth consecutive weekly gain, as inventories fell while demand improved in top consumer China.

Benchmark London copper climbed 0.5% at $5,835/ton for a gain of nearly 1% this week, a third above its March lows and edging closer to January's pre-COVID high of $6,343/ton.

Copper could rise another 10% to $6,500/ton, as governments keep increasing fiscal stimulus to stem economic damage caused by coronavirus shutdowns, Bank of America analysts say.

"While a host of risks persist, including a second wave of infections, we remain constructive copper into year-end and see scope for the red metal to rise to $6,500/ton ($2.95/lb)," BofA writes.

Potentially relevant tickers include FCX, BHP, RIO, SCCO, TECK, HBM, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCPK:FQVLF, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTC:ANFGF

ETFs: COPX, OTC:JJCTF, CPER, JJC