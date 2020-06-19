Clothing/outdoor brand The North Face has suspended its advertising on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) - becoming the biggest brand to take part in an ad boycott of the social network, protesting its policies on hate speech and misinformation.

It may yet be more symbolic than painful: The brand (part of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)) committed to the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign, which suggests pulling ads for a month, and it's not clear how big the brand's marketing budget is.

But it's another data point alongside a Dentsu agency urging its clients to join the boycott.

The North Face is suspending ads on Instagram as well, though it will continue to create "organic" content for Instagram.

And a VF spokesman tells Brian Fung that other brands in its portfolio (which includes Dickies, Vans, Timberland and Smartwool) are considering joining as well. VF spent $756M on advertising in the year ended March 31.