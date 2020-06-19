In a filing, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) notes it's concluded that a noncash charge of about $348M will need to be recorded for Q4 (ended May 31)

That's related to reduction in goodwill recorded in its 2004 acquisition of Kinko's.

The charge is recognized based on declining print revenue and temporary closures at what are now FedEx Office stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $348M represents all the remaining goodwill attributed to its FedEx Office reporting unit.

Total asset impairments expected for Q4 are $370M (noncash), including the Kinko's charge.