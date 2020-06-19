Blank-check company Insurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:INSU) is up 6.4% postmarket after a Bloomberg report that the company is in merger discussions with online car platform Shift Technologies.

They could announce a deal within a month, according to the report.

Shift is looking to be valued at more than $500M in the deal. It has previously raised funding from BMW i Ventures, G2VP, Goldman Sachs and DCM.

Separately, Bloomberg notes Insurance Acquisition is in talks to raise an additional $100M from institutional investors in the deal.