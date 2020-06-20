New York & Co. parent on verge of bankruptcy - Bloomberg
Jun. 19, 2020 RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (RTW) By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW), parent of the New York & Co. discount apparel retailer, is preparing for a bankruptcy filing that would include plans to shut all of its 387 stores, Bloomberg reports.
- RTW, which also owns Fashion to Figure and Happy x Nature, warned earlier this month that a bankruptcy filing was probable, citing a loan default, after the coronavirus outbreak forced all New York & Co. stores to temporarily close.
- To deal with the cash crunch, RTW did not pay vendors and withheld April and May rent to its landlords, leading to a flurry of default notices, the company said.