Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is going to postpone its annual shareholder meeting, CEO Elon Musk says in a tweet.

The company had an annual meeting set for its calendar on July 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

But when asked whether the company's upcoming Cybertruck would be at the meeting, Musk replied "Yes, but we will have to postpone annual shareholder meeting, as still no large gatherings allowed by July 7th. Not sure of new date, but am guessing maybe a month or so later."

He did confirm the truck would debut at the Petersen Automotive Museum this weekend. The museum was to reopen from lockdown today.