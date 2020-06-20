PG&E (NYSE:PCG) has filed a prospectus for $4B shares with underwriters over-allotment of another $400M shares.

As part of a reserved allocation program, underwriters have reserved up to $1.25B of common shares for sale to certain investors who beneficially own, together with their affiliates, at least 1M common shares as of 5:00 pm ET on June 19, 2020.

Concurrently, the company is offering equity units to generate gross proceeds of ~$1.23B or $1.35B if underwriters exercise their over-allotment option in full.

This filing does not necessarily indicate that a sale has begun, or will occur in the future.