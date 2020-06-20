Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will get its start in delivering alcohol in India with a deal covering the eastern state of West Bengal, according to Reuters. India is considered a key growth market for the e-commerce heavyweight.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA)-backed grocery venture BigBasket also landed approval to deliver alcohol in West Bengal, the fourth largest state in India with a population of more than 90M. Earlier this year, BigBasket landed an extra $50M from Alibaba in a bridge round that kept its valuation over $1B.

Indian food delivery startups Swiggy and Zomato started delivering alcohol to some some cities in India last month during the lockdown period.