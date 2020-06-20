Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) announces that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting on July 5 to vote on new resolutions, including on the appointment of two independent directors as well as the removal of Chairman Charles Lu and directors Sean Shao, David Li and Erhai Liu.

The two independent directors being nominated by the company for board inclusion are attorney Ying Zeng and China University Vice Dean Jie Yang.

While Luckin is still a favorite play toy over at Robinhood, the accounting scandal has stripped away the ability for investors to evaluate the stock on a fundamental basis.