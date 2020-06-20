A regional bank based in the Xinjiang region of China has slashed its dividend by 20% due to pressure from regulators, according to South China Morning Post.

While the move is relatively inconsequential in itself, it follows shortly on last week's call by Beijing for banks to sacrifice as much as 1.5T yuan in profits this year to finance cheap loans, cut fees, defer loan repayments and grant more unsecured loans to help small businesses survive the economic downturn.

Also of note, Beijing is ramping up COVID-19 prevention measures dramatically even as the capital's case count is less than that of El Paso, Texas. Reporting out of the region indicates that the Chinese government sees the short-term impact of social distancing restrictions outweighing the longer-term impact of the virus causing broader illness and higher hospitalizations.

