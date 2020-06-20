Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) has received a CRL from the FDA in response to its refiled marketing application seeking approval of Contepo (fosfomycin) for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis (urinary tract infection that has traveled to the kidney).

The reason for the rejection was the agency's inability to conduct on-site inspections at the company's European contract manufacturers due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. No product safety or efficacy issues are involved.

Nabriva plans to meet with the regulator to discuss next steps.

It received the first CRL in late April 2019 citing deficiencies at one of the contract manufacturers.