Following the regulatory nod, Mumbai-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (OTC:GLKQY) has launched antiviral favipiravir in India for the treatment of patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

The company markets the oral pyrazinecarboxamide derivative, which works by inhibiting an enzyme called RNA polymerase, under the brand name FabiFlu for the treatment of influenza.

The company says the drug will be available as a 200 mg tablet at a maximum retail price of Rs 3,500 per strip of 34 (Rs 103/tablet) ($1.34/tablet).

It is marketed in Japan for the flu under the brand name Avigan by Fujifilm Holdings unit Fujifilm Toyama Chemical but it is being tested for COVID-19 in over 40 countries. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is pushing for fast track approval in Japan for mild-to-moderately ill patients.